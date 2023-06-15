Moms Clean Air Force Honors Juneteenth (video)

Articles

Published on Thursday, 15 June 2023

Written by Stephanie Reese

Moms Clean Air Force honors the significance of Juneteenth, a pivotal milestone in American history, through a special video reading of the Emancipation Proclamation.

As an organization dedicated to upholding Justice in Every Breath, we believe that all people have the right to stand up for freedom and justice.

In support, empathy, and hope, we reaffirm our commitment to address the underlying causes of systemic racism and to advocate for justice and equality in all aspects of life.

