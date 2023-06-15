Key building block for life found at Saturn's moon Enceladus

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 15 June 2023 02:00 Hits: 2

The search for extraterrestrial life in our solar system just got more exciting. A team of scientists has discovered new evidence that the subsurface ocean of Saturn's moon Enceladus contains a key building block for life. The team directly detected phosphorus in the form of phosphates originating from the moon's ice-covered global ocean using data from NASA's Cassini mission. Cassini explored Saturn and its system of rings and moons for over 13 years.

