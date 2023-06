Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 12 June 2023 15:47 Hits: 1

Around the world, most people are regularly exposed to low or moderate levels of lead, cadmium and arsenic in the environment, increasing risk of coronary artery disease, stroke and peripheral artery disease, according to a new statement.

