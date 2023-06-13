Biden’s Climate Justice Report Card

Articles

Written by Stephanie Reese

Illustration: Samantha Harrington via Yale Climate Connections

I often measure the passing of time by my children’s lives and milestones. When President Joe Biden took office, my youngest son was just 6 years old, halfway through kindergarten. We were navigating several developmental skills—from reading and writing, to riding a bike with training wheels. The expectations were high, and his potential was only limited by his willingness to try.

After reading Biden’s Report Card, I found myself drawing parallels between my son’s journey and promise’s made during Joe Biden’s campaign. Biden spoke passionately about prioritizing climate justice, reducing fossil fuel extraction, and transitioning to renewable energy. Now, halfway through President Biden’s term, it is crucial to evaluate his administration’s progress and campaign promises. These promises impact the future of my children and will ensure that they can grow up in a world where their potential is not limited by the harmful effects of climate pollution.

Although it was not the rolling start that some of us hoped for, Biden’s administration demonstrated noteworthy focus on vulnerable regions like Appalachia, coastlines, and the Gulf South. These areas were unprepared for the impacts of climate change and needed desperate support. Several government agencies have also made strides in the right direction.

As noted by Yale Climate Connections, in the first few months of 2023 alone, the Department of Energy, U.S. Department of Agriculture , and the Environmental Protection Agency, among others, announced millions of dollars in funding for environmental justice and energy infrastructure deployment.

Biden and his administration also strengthened their commitment to climate justice by passing several acts in support of increased climate investment to vulnerable communities. The American Rescue Plan Act, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, and the Inflation Reduction Act. Additionally, the Justice40 initiative makes significant advances towards addressing environmental and economic disparities, with almost 40% of the benefits from federal investments getting directed towards historically disinvested communities.

I applaud these achievements, but stopping here would be like keeping the training wheels on. The foundation for change has been laid. There are still major issues that need to be addressed; particularly around strengthening new standards that limit carbon pollution from power plants.

Power plant smokestack pollution harms children’s health and disproportionately impacts nearby communities—which are often communities of color and lower income communities. These same communities will sustain the first and worst impacts of climate change and pose an environmental justice concern.

While the current funding levels for environmental justice are historic, there is still a pressing need to ensure the administration continues to garner community input in the distribution and utilization of these resources. Furthermore, it is imperative that funds used to support these endeavors translate into tangible and equitable outcomes for these historically marginalized and underserved communities.

The journey towards climate justice is ongoing, and requires continued commitment, collaboration, and vigilance. And challenges around capacity and access to funding persist, while many communities, especially those with the greatest need, lack the necessary resources and connections to effectively access and utilize allocated funds. Clear-cut guidance must be provided on how these communities, regardless of capacity, can access and leverage available resources to address environmental challenges.

As a Mom I feel it is my responsibility to hold our leaders accountable and advocate for policies and actions that protect our children’s well-being. No child should have to suffer from the extreme heat caused by coal and gas power plant. We must push EPA to do more to address power plant pollution and protect all families and communities from the climate crisis and dangerous air pollution.

Looking back on Biden’s past two years as president, I support the policies his administration has enacted and hope they will continue to strive to do more in the future. Looking forward, I am also hopeful my son’s potential will not be limited by the impacts of climate change.

