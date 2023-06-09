Mouse models of adolescent binge drinking reveal key long-lasting brain changes

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 09 June 2023 16:30 Hits: 4

Heavy alcohol consumption may cause permanent dysregulation of neurons, or brain cells, in adolescents, according to a new study in mice. The findings suggest that exposure to binge-levels of alcohol during adolescence, when the brain is still developing, lead to long-lasting changes in the brain's ability to signal and communicate -- potentially setting the stage for long-term behavioral changes and hinting towards the mechanisms of alcohol-induced cognitive changes in humans.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/06/230609123038.htm