Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 12 June 2023 16:06 Hits: 3

Intense wildfires have destroyed forests and homes across Canada and forced thousands to evacuate. Online, the fires' cause — and the role of climate change — has sparked rumors and misinformation. A look at the facts.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/how-canada-s-wildfires-really-started/a-65893778?maca=en-rss_en_environment-22607-xml-mrss