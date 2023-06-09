Liquid metal sticks to surfaces without a binding agent

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 09 June 2023

Everyday materials such as paper and plastic could be transformed into electronic 'smart devices' by using a simple new method to apply liquid metal to surfaces, according to scientists. The study demonstrates a technique for applying a liquid metal coating to surfaces that do not easily bond with liquid metal. The approach is designed to work at a large scale and may have applications in wearable testing platforms, flexible devices, and soft robotics.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/06/230609160620.htm