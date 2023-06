Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 07 June 2023 16:41 Hits: 5

A new paper argues that materials like wood, bacteria, and fungi belong to a newly identified class of matter, 'hydration solids.' The new findings emerged from ongoing research into the strange behavior of spores, dormant bacterial cells.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/06/230607124123.htm