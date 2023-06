Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 08 June 2023 16:09 Hits: 2

Keeping track of everything you eat and drink in a day is a tedious task that is tough to keep up with over time. Unfortunately, dutiful tracking is a vital component for successful weight loss, however, a new study finds that perfect tracking is not needed to achieve significant weight loss.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/06/230608120944.htm