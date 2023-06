Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 08 June 2023

Human-induced warming was rising at an "unprecedented" rate, new research has again shown. Meanwhile, a look at various countries' commitment to their net-zero plans showed most polluters were lagging behind.

