10 Ways Talk to Kids About Wildfires

Written by Ronnie Citron-Fink
While it’s not officially summer yet, some local kids are out of school and day care here in New York. As smoky, noxious air drifted down from 150 Canadian wildfires, Northeast air quality plummeted, renewing a feeling of anxiety and crisis that we haven’t felt since the onset of COVID restrictions.
As an ex-teacher who ushered New York schoolchildren through a complex web of emotional trauma during 9/11, I can attest that our children’s lives have once again had their sense of normalcy derailed.
For children with asthma and other respiratory illnesses, and those with cardiovascular issues, their vulnerable developing lungs put them at increased risk for lung damage from wildfire smoke.
This unusually dangerous wildfire pollution our children are experiencing when they look up at the scary orange-gray sky and breathe in the toxic air, needs to be addressed.
But how?
Here are some tips on how to talk to kids about wildfires excerpted from the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry:
While areas across the nation have experienced this level of climate anxiety from wildfires, marking yet another climate extreme, it’s new to me. And, as we’ve mentioned when talking about mental health and climate change, an important first step for parents can be to normalize and validate your own feelings of climate distress. These feelings are a sign that you deeply care about protecting our precious children.
