Petit-spot volcanoes involve the deepest known submarine hydrothermal activity, possibly release CO2 and methane

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 01 June 2023 20:01 Hits: 2

Underwater volcanism and its hydrothermal activity play an important role in marine biogeochemical cycles, especially the carbon cycle. But the nature of hydrothermal activity at 'petit-spot' volcanoes have not been revealed at all. Now, scientists reveal that petit-spot hydrothermal activity occurs on the deepest seafloor known to date and could release carbon dioxide (CO2) and methane, which may have implications for the global carbon cycle.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/06/230601160150.htm