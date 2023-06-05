Newly discovered brain mechanism linked to anxiety, OCD

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 05 June 2023 22:13 Hits: 2

The pandemic and its aftermath have raised anxiety to new levels. But the roots of anxiety-related conditions, including obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorder (OCSD), are still unclear. In a new study, scientists discovered insights into the importance of a minor cell type in the brain -- microglia -- in controlling anxiety-related behaviors in laboratory mice. The findings could lead to new approaches for targeted therapies.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/06/230605181304.htm