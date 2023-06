Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 05 June 2023 22:13 Hits: 2

New research shines light on how parents who talk more to their infants improve their children's brain development. Scientists used imaging and audio recordings to link early language skills to caregiver speech, delivering an affirming message that parents can greatly influence their child's linguistic growth in ways that are trackable in brain scans.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/06/230605181307.htm