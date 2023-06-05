The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Webb Space Telescope detects universe's most distant complex organic molecules

Researchers have detected complex organic molecules in a galaxy more than 12 billion light-years away from Earth -- the most distant galaxy in which these molecules are now known to exist. Thanks to the capabilities of the recently launched James Webb Space Telescope and careful analyses from the research team, a new study lends critical insight into the complex chemical interactions that occur in the first galaxies in the early universe.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/06/230605181233.htm

