Cut Plastic Waste in New York

Published on Monday, 05 June 2023

Written by Dominique Browning

We are tantalizingly close to making progress on cutting plastic waste in New York—and protecting our children from toxic chemicals used in plastics manufacturing. We are up against the powerful plastics and chemicals lobby—but that has never stopped Moms from fighting for our children’s health.

The Packaging Reduction and Recycling Infrastructure Act (A5322/S4246) would require companies to cut their single-use packaging in half and redesign what’s left to make it recyclable, as well as to remove toxic chemicals such as PFAS, benzene, toluene, phthalates, bisphenols, and heavy metals from their packaging.

Because who wants toxic chemicals in the plastics our food comes wrapped in, or in our children’s lunch boxes?

And when their packaging is discarded, the companies would be required to pay to collect, sort, and manage what’s left, providing much-needed taxpayer relief and funding for our recycling programs and infrastructure.

Please take a moment to send this letter to urge the state Assembly Speaker and Senate Majority Leader to schedule the bill (S4246/A5322) for a floor vote, Don’t let the powerful plastics industry stand in the way of cleaning up this mess.

