Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 30 May 2023 16:48 Hits: 5

A team of researchers have confirmed that 107-million-year-old pterosaur bones discovered more than 30 years ago are the oldest of their kind ever found in Australia, providing a rare glimpse into the life of these powerful, flying reptiles that lived among the dinosaurs.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/05/230530124840.htm