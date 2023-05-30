The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Quarter-ton marsupial roamed long distances across Australia's arid interior

One of Australia's first long-distance walkers has been described after palaeontologists used advanced 3D scans and other technology to take a new look at the partial remains of a 3.5 million year old marsupial from central Australia.   They have named a new genus of diprotodontid Ambulator, meaning walker or wanderer, because the locomotory adaptations of the legs and feet of this quarter-tonne animal would have made it well suited to roam long distances in search of food and water when compared to earlier relatives.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/05/230530125404.htm

