Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 30 May 2023 16:54 Hits: 5

The early stages of embryonic development contain many of life's mysteries. Unlocking these mysteries can help us better understand early development and birth defects, and help develop new regenerative medicine treatments. Researchers have now characterized a critical time in mammalian embryonic development using powerful and innovative imaging techniques.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/05/230530125442.htm