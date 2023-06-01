Study identifies boat strikes as a growing cause of manatee deaths in Belize

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 01 June 2023 19:57 Hits: 4

The endangered Antillean manatee faces a growing threat from boat strikes in Belize, according to a new study that raises concerns about the survival of what had been considered a relatively healthy population. Belize hosts a population of around 1,000 manatees. With the growth of tourism in recent decades, however, Belize has seen a substantial increase in boat traffic, making boat strikes an increasingly important cause of manatee deaths and injuries.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/06/230601155728.htm