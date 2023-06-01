New method improves efficiency of 'vision transformer' AI systems

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 01 June 2023 20:00 Hits: 6

Vision transformers (ViTs) are powerful artificial intelligence (AI) technologies that can identify or categorize objects in images -- however, there are significant challenges related to both computing power requirements and decision-making transparency. Researchers have now developed a new methodology that addresses both challenges, while also improving the ViT's ability to identify, classify and segment objects in images.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/06/230601160053.htm