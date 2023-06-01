Ultrasound breaks new ground for forearm fractures in children

Articles

Published on Thursday, 01 June 2023

Portable ultrasound devices could provide an alternative to x-ray machines for diagnosing forearm fractures in children in a move that could alleviate waiting times for families in hospital emergency departments (ED). Researchers compared functional outcomes in children given an ultrasound and those who received an x-ray on a suspected distal forearm fracture. The team treated 270 children, aged between five and 15 years, during the randomized trial, which included a check-up 28 days later and another check-in at eight weeks. The findings show the majority of children had similar recoveries and returned to full physical function.

