The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Preventing truck crashes needs to take 'dashcam' approach to driver 'microsleeps'

Category: Environment Hits: 2

Researchers using dashcam footage of real-world collisions involving large trucks to analyze driver and vehicle behavior has found that anti-drowsiness alarms or similar technologies to prevent falling asleep at the wheel need to go beyond a focus on monitoring the drivers' eyes, and consider other microsleep behaviors including a relaxation of back and neck muscles and abnormal activity of the vehicle itself.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/06/230601160244.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version