Eventually everything will evaporate, not only black holes

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 02 June 2023 15:50 Hits: 2

New theoretical research has shown that Stephen Hawking was likely right about black holes, although not completely. Due to Hawking radiation, black holes will eventually evaporate, but the event horizon is not as crucial as had been believed. Gravity and the curvature of spacetime cause this radiation too. This means that all large objects in the universe, like the remnants of stars, will eventually evaporate.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/06/230602115051.htm