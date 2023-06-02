Parkinson's disease drug ropinirole safely slowed the progression of ALS for over 6 months in a clinical trial

Articles

Published on Friday, 02 June 2023

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, is a fatal motor neuron disease that causes people to gradually lose control of their muscles. There is no cure, and current treatments focus on reducing symptoms and providing supportive care. Researchers now show in an early clinical trial that the Parkinson's disease drug ropinirole is safe to use in ALS patients and delayed disease progression by 27.9 weeks on average.

