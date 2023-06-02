Cut Methane for Cleaner Air

Articles

EPA is currently working to finalize new standards to cut harmful methane pollution. Join us in urging EPA to set standards that reduce the most methane pollution possible by the end of summer.

More than 17 million people across the US reside within a half mile of active oil and gas production operations. Families in this half-mile zone—including 3.9 million children—are forced to breathe air polluted with methane and other toxic chemicals.

Public health studies have shown that these families are at greater risk for health impacts, like premature births, congenital heart defects, neural tube defects, and cancer.

These families suffer the most. But we all suffer from the impacts of methane pollution:

We suffer whenever our regions experience extreme heat, severe storms, wildfires, flooding, or hurricanes.

We suffer as allergy seasons grow longer and tick-borne illnesses become more widespread.

We suffer when extreme weather makes it impossible to get to work or shuts down our children’s schools.

Cutting methane pollution is the fastest way to immediately slow the rate of global warming. We have been waiting for strong methane pollution safeguards for far too long, and we refuse to wait any longer.

Join Moms in calling on EPA to take action to cut methane pollution no later than the end of this summer. Our children’s future depends on it.



TELL EPA: PROTECT OUR FAMILIES FROM HARMFUL OIL AND GAS POLLUTION

