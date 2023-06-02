The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Greenwich, Connecticut High School Student Wins EPA’s Patrick H. Hurd Sustainability Award at International Science and Engineering Fair for Research Project that Tackles Environmental Issues

Category: Environment Hits: 6

HTTP/2 200 content-type: text/html; charset=UTF-8 date: Sat, 03 Jun 2023 07:34:45 GMT server: nginx/1.23.4 x-powered-by: PHP/8.0.28 cache-control: max-age=300, public x-drupal-dynamic-cache: UNCACHEABLE link: ; rel="canonical", ; rel="shortlink" x-ua-compatible: IE=edge content-language: en x-content-type-options: nosniff x-frame-options: SAMEORIGIN permissions-policy: interest-cohort=() expires: Sun, 19 Nov 1978 05:00:00 GMT last-modified: Sat, 03 Jun 2023 00:52:33 GMT x-generator: Drupal 9 (https://www.drupal.org) x-drupal-cache: HIT x-frame-options: SAMEORIGIN x-xss-protection: 1 feature-policy: geolocation 'none';midi 'none';microphone 'none';camera 'none';magnetometer 'none';gyroscope 'none';fullscreen 'self';payment 'none' referrer-policy: no-referrer-when-downgrade content-security-policy: block-all-mixed-content; default-src * data: 'unsafe-inline' 'unsafe-eval'; worker-src * blob: data: 'unsafe-inline' 'unsafe-eval'; child-src * blob: data: 'unsafe-inline' 'unsafe-eval'; img-src * blob: data: 'unsafe-inline' 'unsafe-eval'; etag: "1685753553" vary: Cookie x-cache: Miss from cloudfront via: 1.1 390b284b93b535130c65850f2530b95c.cloudfront.net (CloudFront) x-amz-cf-pop: LAX50-C3 x-amz-cf-id: uUxK6dC8iIMjTZlYwDpLrNfw-f3QktkZS8LDCgtDtfiwzDHjEIcKPg== strict-transport-security: max-age=31536000; preload Greenwich, Connecticut High School Student Wins EPA’s Patrick H. Hurd Sustainability Award at International Science and Engineering Fair for Research Project that Tackles Environmental Issues | US EPA

Read more https://www.epa.gov/newsreleases/greenwich-connecticut-high-school-student-wins-epas-patrick-h-hurd-sustainability

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version