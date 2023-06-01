New York City Parks Dept. and Advocates Announce Organic Demonstration Sites Following Passage of Law

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 01 June 2023 04:01 Hits: 4

Eco-Friendly Parks for All (EFPA)*, a coalition of environmental, public health and political action organizations, has teamed up with Beyond Pesticides, New York City Parks and Recreation Department, and Stonyfield Organic Yogurt to celebrate the success of pilot organic land management programs at eight sites across the five boroughs.

