Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 31 May 2023 14:20 Hits: 5

Municipal climate action plans often identify equity and justice as goals, but engagement with these concepts is mostly rhetorical. A new study details how planners can bridge the gap and challenge the current state of climate change and social inequity.

