Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 31 May 2023 14:20 Hits: 5

Chemical and environmental engineering scientists have identified two species of bacteria found in soil that break down a class of stubborn 'forever chemicals'-- per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, that have contaminated groundwater below industrial and military sites throughout the nation. The discovery gives hope for low-cost biological cleanup of these pollutants.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/05/230531102022.htm