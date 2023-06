Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 31 May 2023 18:51 Hits: 5

The ground beneath Antarctica's most vulnerable glacier has now been mapped, helping scientists to better understand how it is being affected by climate change. Analysis of the geology below the Thwaites Glacier in West Antarctica shows there is less sedimentary rock than expected -- a finding that could affect how the ice slides and melts in the coming decades.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/05/230531145123.htm