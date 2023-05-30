The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Biological specimens imaged with X-rays without damage

Scientists have managed to image delicate biological structures without damaging them. Their new technique generates high resolution X-ray images of dried biological material that has not been frozen, coated, or otherwise altered beforehand -- all with little to no damage to the sample. This method, which is also used for airport baggage scanning, can generate images of the material at nanometer resolution.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/05/230530124743.htm

