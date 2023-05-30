The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Hidden in plain sight: Windshield washer fluid is an unexpected emission source

Category: Environment Hits: 4

Exhaust fumes probably come to mind when considering vehicle emissions, but they aren't the only source of pollutants released by a daily commute. Researchers report that alcohols in windshield washer fluid account for a larger fraction of real-world vehicle emissions than previous estimates have suggested. Notably, the levels of these non-fuel-derived gases will likely remain unchanged, even as more drivers transition from gas-powered to electric vehicles.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/05/230530125420.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version