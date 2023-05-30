The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Articles

The next generation of solar energy collectors could be rocks

The next generation of sustainable energy technology might be built from some low-tech materials: rocks and the sun. Using a new approach known as concentrated solar power, heat from the sun is stored then used to dry foods or create electricity. A team has found that certain soapstone and granite samples from Tanzania are well suited for storing this solar heat, featuring high energy densities and stability even at high temperatures.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/05/230530125428.htm

