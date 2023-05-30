The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

World leading health experts say aviation industry must act on cabin fumes as they launch new medical guidance

A group of world leading health and scientific experts are calling on the aviation industry to take action to protect passengers and aircrew from dangerous cabin fumes which they say have led to a new emerging disease. Led by former pilot and aviation health researcher, the specialists have released the first medical protocol of its kind to help treat those effected by contamination of the aircraft cabin breathing air supply and collect data on contamination events.

