Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 25 May 2023

The IEA said renewable energy is expanding faster than many people realize, but it warned that investment in fossil fuels is not slowing fast enough to reach goals to slash emissions by 2050.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/iea-solar-power-investment-overtakes-oil-for-first-time/a-65729887?maca=en-rss_en_environment-22607-xml-mrss