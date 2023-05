Articles

Category: Environment Published on Sunday, 28 May 2023 09:57 Hits: 5

Police crackdowns on climate activists in Germany and Italy show that protests are gaining attention. Authorities are navigating both public opinion and criminal law in their response.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/europe-grapples-with-last-generation-climate-protests/a-65757932?maca=en-rss_en_environment-22607-xml-mrss