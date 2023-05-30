Articles

Tuesday, 30 May 2023

Written by Dominique Browning

Earlier this month, EPA Administrator Michael Regan announced new standards to limit carbon pollution from power plants.

This is big—the mother of all power plant standards.

Coal and gas power plants emit a lot of carbon dioxide and other pollutants. And those emissions are causing our planet to heat up dangerously, and unnaturally. Members of Moms Clean Air Force—all of you—have been asking EPA to tackle this climate pollution for years. Now is our chance to get the job done.

As summer approaches, we are already feeling the impacts of extreme heat, endless wildfire seasons, and long dry spells. I can’t help but feel alarmed at the world our children are growing up in—a world increasingly destabilized by global warming.

We have a moral responsibility to support strong limits on smokestack emissions that contribute to climate change. For our children, for their health, well-being, and future.

Power plant smokestack pollution harms children’s health and disproportionately impacts nearby communities—which are often communities of color and lower income communities. These same communities will sustain the first and worst impacts of climate change.

EPA must address power plant pollution. These new standards are vital to protecting all families and communities from the climate crisis and dangerous air pollution.

Join caregivers across the country in calling on EPA to quickly finalize the protections our children, our communities, and future generations deserve.

TELL EPA: CUT CLIMATE POLLUTION FROM POWER PLANTS

