Extreme Heat Poses Unequal Challenge for Black and Brown Communities

There are two things that I value above all else for my kids: their education and their health. It’s easy to take these basic conveniences for granted, but many children, particularly those in predominantly Black and Brown communities, face significant challenges in accessing quality education and quality healthcare. The effects of climate change and extreme heat further exacerbate these disparities, and although climate change and extreme heat pose significant challenges for communities worldwide, we must also recognize that the impacts of climate change are not felt equally.

Across the US, predominantly Black and Brown communities face disproportionate risks because of racism, historical injustices, discriminatory practices, and other systemic influences. Extreme heat, which is amplified by climate change, intensifies and magnifies these existing disparities faced within these communities. It also poses physical risks and disrupts educational opportunities.

Underfunded schools located in school districts with limited resources are frequently unable to address the harmful effects of extreme heat. Children in these environments must contend with these climate-related barriers to learning along with the typical academic and social expectations. Inadequate cooling systems are linked to disruptions in students’ learning. There’s a correlation between higher temperatures and academic performance linked to the lack of air conditioning in some school districts.

Additionally, there are other risks, including health risks, associated with extreme heat that many children in communities struggling against economic marginalization are living with. Black communities with greater exposure to air pollution have higher than average childhood asthma rates and Black children have a 500% higher mortality rate from asthma than white kids. This highlights the need to address these environmental and systemic factors contributing to these disparities. Factors such as redlining, a historically discriminatory planning practice which fortunately is banned today, still affects neighborhoods. They continue to experience hotter temperatures, have fewer trees, and more heat trapping pavement.

Addressing the health impacts of extreme heat in these communities requires comprehensive approaches, such as supporting Environmental Justice initiatives to reduce pollution sources and improving air quality in historically marginalized communities. Local initiatives, laws, and policies that combat climate change can also make a difference in working towards a future goal where extreme heat concerns no longer perpetuate inequality and injustice.

The urgent need to address the challenges posed by extreme heat and climate change is something that I am deeply committed to. As a parent of two young boys that deserve the right to experience a childhood free from these preventable health concerns, I cannot stand by as climate change threatens this right. As a member of Moms Clean Air Force, I am encouraged by our collective ability to actively engage in advocacy that works towards meaningful solutions to threats posed by climate change. I believe that together we can make a difference, ensuring that the impacts of extreme heat are no longer borne disproportionately by communities historically marginalized or made vulnerable through disparate practices.

I am hopeful that our children can thrive free from the burdens caused by climate change.

