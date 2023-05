Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 26 May 2023

A new study has demonstrated that IgA acts as a 'tuner' that regulates the number of microbes the body sees every day, restraining the systemic immune response to these commensal microbes and limiting the development of systemic immune dysregulation.

