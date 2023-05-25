New study provides novel insights into the cosmic evolution of amino acids

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 25 May 2023 18:13 Hits: 2

All biological amino acids on Earth appear exclusively in their left-handed form, but the reason underlying this observation is elusive. Recently, scientists uncovered new clues about the cosmic origin of this asymmetry. Based on the optical properties of amino acids found on the Murchison meteorite, they conducted physics-based simulations, revealing that the precursors to the biological amino acids may have determined the amino acid chirality during the early phase of galactic evolution.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/05/230525141329.htm