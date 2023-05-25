The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Cancers in distant organs alter liver function

Cancers often release molecules into the bloodstream that pathologically alter the liver, shifting it to an inflammatory state, causing fat buildup and impairing its normal detoxifying functions, according to a study from investigators at Weill Cornell Medicine. This discovery illuminates one of cancer's more insidious survival mechanisms and suggests the possibility of new tests and drugs for detecting and reversing this process.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/05/230525141412.htm

