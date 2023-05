Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 25 May 2023 18:14 Hits: 6

Researchers induced a hibernation-like state in mice by using ultrasound to stimulate the hypothalamus preoptic area in the brain, which helps to regulate body temperature and metabolism. The findings show the first noninvasive and safe method to induce such a state; a similar condition has been previously proposed for spaceflight or for patients with life-threatening health conditions.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/05/230525141453.htm