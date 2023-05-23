The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Engineers create bacteria that can synthesize an unnatural amino acid

Researchers have engineered bacteria to synthesize an amino acid that contains a rare functional group that others have shown to have implications in the regulation of our immune system. The researchers also taught a single bacterial strain to create the amino acid and place it at specific sites within target proteins. These findings provide a foundation for developing unique vaccines and immunotherapies in the future.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/05/230523185024.htm

