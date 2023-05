Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 23 May 2023

Scientists have developed and validated an assay that could be used to diagnose Indian strains of the amphibian chytrid fungus that were not detected by previous tests. The novel assay also works for other better-known strains from other parts of the world, such as the one present in Panama.

