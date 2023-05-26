Bird brains can flick switch to perceive Earth's magnetic field

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 26 May 2023

Study from researchers at Western's Advanced Facility for Avian Research (AFAR), home to the world's first hypobaric climatic wind tunnel for bird flight, explores a brain region called cluster N that migratory birds use to perceive Earth's magnetic field. The team discovered the region is activated very flexibly, meaning these birds have an ability to process, or ignore, geomagnetic information, just as you may attend to music when you are interested or tune it out when you are not.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/05/230526183214.htm