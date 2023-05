Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 24 May 2023 22:18 Hits: 2

Armadillos have long been considered to be the only living mammals that produce protective bony plates. But a new study unexpectedly shows that African spiny mice produce the same structures beneath the skin of their tails, which until now had gone largely undetected.

