Category: Environment Published on Friday, 26 May 2023 08:51 Hits: 2

To slow climate change, the EU wants to reduce agricultural emissions and promote sustainable soil use. A new law would see the restoration of CO2-storing peatlands, but critics fear farmers will lose out.

