Another Day, Another Petrochemical Disaster: Moms Make News

Written by Sarah McBride

“Barely a day goes by without the news of another toxic-chemical disaster poisoning the water we drink or the soil where our children play,” The Chronicle of Philanthropy reports, naming Moms as one of the organizations working to combat these preventable tragedies.

Living near the Houston ship channel, an infamous petrochemical hub, Texas organizer Erandi Treviño is no stranger to chemical disasters. Erandi tells Houston Chronicle that she knows a chemical disaster is unfolding when her skin starts to burn and she’s hit with an unexplained headache.

Just this month, there were three major chemical fires in Texas, one of which was at a Shell plant near Erandi's home. Ironically, this fire broke out just 24 hours after residents in the area begged regulators not to renew the pollution permits for another nearby plant. The Houston Chronicle interviewed Erandi about the incident.

Strong petrochemical pollution rules are an important part of preventing future disasters. That's why Moms testified before EPA last week in support of the agency's proposal to curb petrochemical pollution.

IN OTHER NEWS…

Electric school buses continue to make headlines! Moms Arizona organizer Hazel Chandler and Georgia organizer Lux Ho both attended events in their respective states to celebrate the electric school buses rolling into local school districts with the help of federal funding. Read more about the Arizona event in Arizona Republic, Phoenix Independent, Copper Courier, and Prensa Arizona. The Georgia event was covered by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

EPA's new proposal to address power plant pollution has significant implications for the health of West Virginians. WV organizer Lucia Valentine tellsThe Herald-Dispatch: "We have a moral responsibility to support strong limits on smokestack emissions, which harm children's health & disproportionately impact communities already overburdened by pollution."

In Iowa, Moms organizer Karin Stein is one of the clean air advocates leading the call for stronger pollution protections from coal-fired power plants. Find out why in Axios and Associated Press.

EcoMadres are profiled in a new Voz de Americasegment.

Pennsylvania organizer Brooke Petry touts the benefits of the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) in a conversation with MyChesCo.

Public News Service interviewed Senior Policy Analyst Elizabeth Bechard about EPA's new report on climate change and children's health. Her quotes ran in two articles–one focused on Tennessee and the other on Arkansas.

Las Vegas-based organizer Mercedes McKinley has been busy this month, speaking with Radio Bilingue and Univision about air pollution near her home, and how strong EPA rules could help.

Honorable Mentions: Over the last couple of weeks, Moms also earned mentions in Sojourners, NorthCentralPA.com, and an EPA press release.



TELL EPA: PROTECT PEOPLE FROM TOXIC AIR POLLUTION RELEASED IN PLASTICS AND CHEMICAL MANUFACTURING

