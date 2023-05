Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 24 May 2023 22:19 Hits: 3

Scientists have found evidence that microplastics in the digestive tract of seabirds altered the microbiome of the gut -- increasing the presence of pathogens and antibiotic-resistant microbes, while decreasing the beneficial bacteria found in the intestines.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/05/230524181926.htm